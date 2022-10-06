LPSO asking for help in string of vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping identify and locate suspects in connection to strings of vehicle burglaries along Dunn Road in Denham Springs.

According to LPSO, several unknown suspects are believed to frequent Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes and to be connected to the burglarizes.

Several unsecured vehicles were burglarized in several different subdivisions located near the 31000 block of Dunn Road late evening Tuesday, Oct. 4, and early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

LPSO detectives are asking that you take a look at the video and images to below to help identify the suspects.

Suspect in Denham Springs vehicle burglarized. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

