Livingston Chamber to host candidate forum for Killian, French Settlement and Albany

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carter Plantation Conference Center in Springfield, La.

The goal of the forum is to allow candidates the opportunity to introduce themselves and share their platform as they seek a seat in the November 2022 election.

The commerce says the event will begin with an open reception from 5:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m.

11 of 18 candidates invited confirmed they plan to attend the event, organizers said.

That includes Killian mayor candidate, Kenny Bayhi, and council candidates, Brent Ballard, Patrick Canal, Kimberly Gill and Amanda Jacobsen. Ronald Sharp, candidate for mayor has not confirmed. Leon Vicks, candidate for council, has declined and is not available, according to the Livingston Commerce.

Also, candidates for Albany alderman who confirmed include Jerry Glasclock, Don Onofry, John Thomas and Melinda Zalson. Kimberly Stewart and S. Gerald Stilley declined. Richard Herring has not been confirmed.

French Settlement alderman candidates confirmed are Jeremy Aydell and Sean Clouatre. Rolan Gutbier and Paul Matherne have not indicated whether they will attend.

The public is invited to attend this event.

For more information you can contact the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

