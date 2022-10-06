Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livingston Chamber to host candidate forum for Killian, French Settlement and Albany

11 of 18 candidates invited confirmed they plan to attend the event, organizers said.
11 of 18 candidates invited confirmed they plan to attend the event, organizers said.(Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carter Plantation Conference Center in Springfield, La.

The goal of the forum is to allow candidates the opportunity to introduce themselves and share their platform as they seek a seat in the November 2022 election.

The commerce says the event will begin with an open reception from 5:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m.

11 of 18 candidates invited confirmed they plan to attend the event, organizers said.

That includes Killian mayor candidate, Kenny Bayhi, and council candidates, Brent Ballard, Patrick Canal, Kimberly Gill and Amanda Jacobsen. Ronald Sharp, candidate for mayor has not confirmed. Leon Vicks, candidate for council, has declined and is not available, according to the Livingston Commerce.

Also, candidates for Albany alderman who confirmed include Jerry Glasclock, Don Onofry, John Thomas and Melinda Zalson.  Kimberly Stewart and S. Gerald Stilley declined. Richard Herring has not been confirmed.

French Settlement alderman candidates confirmed are Jeremy Aydell and Sean Clouatre. Rolan Gutbier and Paul Matherne have not indicated whether they will attend.

The public is invited to attend this event. 

For more information you can contact the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce or click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

An image shows the man police believe is responsible for the killings.
35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Edwards on Jeff Landry running for governor