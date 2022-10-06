Facebook
Former deputy convicted on dozens of child porn, bestiality counts

Shaderick Jones
Shaderick Jones(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Offic)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former deputy in both Iberville Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish was convicted on dozens of child pornography and bestiality counts last week in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to officials.

Court officials said Shaderick Jones, 36, was convicted on 24 counts of child pornography and 55 counts of bestiality. They added the bestiality charges are for adult women having sex with animals.

“This was some of the most egregious and disgusting conduct a human being can ever watch,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton. “Just to have those kids be photographed in that manner, and to have 12 jurors sit for days and have to watch that activity. It shocks the conscious. Words cannot explain the conduct.”

RELATED: Fired deputy, woman indicted on charges connected to filming of child rape; deputy pleads not guilty

Jones is still facing charges of aggravated first-degree rape in Iberville Parish, where he allegedly forced a woman to perform a sex act on a 1-year-old child.

“I will be asking the judge to maximize the penalties, which means he will die in Angola. And I will do my best to make sure he dies in Angola. When he dies in Angola, he will leave in a pine box,” added Clayton.

Jones will face those charges next month at the Iberville Parish Courthouse.

