Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future.

Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age.

“We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You must maintain it for a generation, and if we did when we did, you’re going to see a transformation that we’ve been dreaming about in Louisiana for years,” Edwards said.

It’s a transformation Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says they have been working towards for years.

“Our goal should always be to find and build upon opportunities to keep our children from ever entering the juvenile justice system in the 1st place. That should be our goal here today,” Webre said.

The early childhood center will reportedly open in the historic Lemman building, with the help of the sheriff’s office, Ascension Parish government, school board, and local industries.

“Community, if you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in and there were in a big way. All that support leads us to where we are today. Soon you will hear about a tremendous gift by one of our industry partners, CF industry,” Webre added.

Thursday, CF Industries donated one million dollars to the program, according to officials.

Over the last year, Governor Edwards says $84 million has been invested in early childhood education around the state.

“There is no greater investment that we can make than in our children. And they are our most precious natural resource,” Edwards said.

