Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to have conversations with law enforcement officials on Thursday, Oct. 6.

From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, officials from local agencies will be in attendance.

According to organizers, “Community Conversations with Law Enforcement” is an opportunity for the community to get to know their local law enforcement.

The hope is to build and maintain trust between law enforcement and the community, they added.

The address is 10230 Mollylea Drive in Baton Rouge.

Guest speakers include:

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul

EBRP Constable Terrica Williams

EBRP Sheriff Sid Gautreaux

Crime Stoppers Johnny Dunham

The event will be hosted by Metropolitan Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr., in conjunction with Reverend Donnie Wilkinson.

