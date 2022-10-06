Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bratwurst and Potato Stew

By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bratwurst is traditional German meat that is synonymous with Oktoberfest. Cabbage is not far behind Brats on German menus. This stew combines quintessential German foods such as bratwurst, potato and cabbage. For a true Oktoberfest celebration, don’t’ forget to enjoy it with a few beers!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked bratwurst, cut into (½-inch) pieces

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1 head cabbage, cut into (3-inch) pieces

1 cup chopped carrots

3 cups milk, divided

3 tbsps flour

4 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bratwurst, potatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers then sauté 3–5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes or until the potatoes are nearly done. Add cabbage and carrots then cook until tender. Add 2½ cup milk, stirring to mix. In a small bowl, combine remaining ½ cup milk with flour. Gradually stir milk-flour mixture into the stew to thicken. When stew is thickened and bubbly, stir in cheese until melted. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and hot sauce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Bratwurst and Potato Stew
Stirrin' It Up: Shrimp Pasta Bake (Oct. 4, 2022).
Shrimp Pasta Bake
Shrimp Pasta Bake
Breakfast Casserole