Bratwurst and Potato Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bratwurst is traditional German meat that is synonymous with Oktoberfest. Cabbage is not far behind Brats on German menus. This stew combines quintessential German foods such as bratwurst, potato and cabbage. For a true Oktoberfest celebration, don’t’ forget to enjoy it with a few beers!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked bratwurst, cut into (½-inch) pieces

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1 head cabbage, cut into (3-inch) pieces

1 cup chopped carrots

3 cups milk, divided

3 tbsps flour

4 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bratwurst, potatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers then sauté 3–5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes or until the potatoes are nearly done. Add cabbage and carrots then cook until tender. Add 2½ cup milk, stirring to mix. In a small bowl, combine remaining ½ cup milk with flour. Gradually stir milk-flour mixture into the stew to thicken. When stew is thickened and bubbly, stir in cheese until melted. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and hot sauce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.