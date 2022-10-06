BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating.

“So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.

This week, BRAC is launching a capital region job website called “BR Works” to match job seekers with local businesses hiring, officials said.

BRAC’s New Job Portal (WAFB)

Fitzgerald explains how the one-stop-shop works, “So, BR Works is the region’s first full job board, it scrapes 55,000 plus websites including things like Indeed.com to have a repository for every job opening in the capital region. "

The goal is to reportedly show local job seekers possible openings available here, to prevent them from moving away for a job outside of the capital region.

“So, we need to everything possible to make sure those 15,000 people that want to work have the skills that are aligned with the jobs that are open,” adds Fitzgerald.

According to Officials, BRAC started building the site during the pandemic, to help get more folks back to work. However, now the site has evolved and is geared more toward the job seeker, helping them find their dream job.

A viewer can reportedly search based on their talents, industry or salary range, create their own profile, and even advance their skill sets.

“You upload your resume, and it gives you a percentage of how aligned your skills are to an open job. Skills that you don’t have for a job you might want, you can click on and then it has courses at local higher education institutions you can take,” explains Fitzgerald.

Officials say the site will direct the viewer to available courses from LSU or Baton Rouge Community College to get any skills they may be lacking for some positions.

If you are an employer and your job listing is not listed on BR Works, you are encouraged to contact BRAC

