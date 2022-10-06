Blue Bell’s Peppermint Ice Cream returns for the holidays

(KALB) - Blue Bell is bringing back one of their popular holiday favorites: Peppermint Bark Ice Cream.

Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as mint ice cream with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

The flavor is available in both half gallons and pints for a limited time. You can also find other holiday flavors like Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream in stores now.

