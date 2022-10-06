Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Blue Bell’s Peppermint Ice Cream returns for the holidays

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream
Peppermint Bark Ice Cream(Blue Bell)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Blue Bell is bringing back one of their popular holiday favorites: Peppermint Bark Ice Cream.

Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as mint ice cream with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

The flavor is available in both half gallons and pints for a limited time. You can also find other holiday flavors like Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream in stores now.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6
Cold front to deliver only slight cool down for the weekend
The goal of the stormwater master plan is to determine which flood prevention projects to...
Baton Rouge officials announce stormwater utility fee proposal; community meetings to be held for discussion
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report