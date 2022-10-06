Authorities search for man accused of abusing pregnant woman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is searching for a wanted man who allegedly has a history of domestic abuse.
Officials say Kameron Elder Jr., 27, is wanted on two counts of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.
Elder reportedly has black hair, weighs 155 pounds, and is 5′7″.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867)
