Authorities search for man accused of abusing pregnant woman

Kameron Elder Jr., 27, domestic abuse suspect
Kameron Elder Jr., 27, domestic abuse suspect(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is searching for a wanted man who allegedly has a history of domestic abuse.

Officials say Kameron Elder Jr., 27, is wanted on two counts of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.

Elder reportedly has black hair, weighs 155 pounds, and is 5′7″.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867)

