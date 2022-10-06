2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media.

This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now. The child’s mother spoke with KSLA because she wants answers and action.

It should be noted, because this case involves a minor, KSLA is not showing the family’s faces or using their names.

“As soon as he walked in, everyone looked at him and was like, ‘What happened to you?’ I mean, his head was visibly giantly knotted,” said the student’s mom.

This Bossier mom says her 7-year-old came home from Platt Elementary School battered and bruised on Sept. 19. KSLA first spoke with the mom and her son the week the incident occurred; she says when she noticed her son’s injuries, she immediately took him to the emergency room.

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being beaten by a classmate. (Mother)

“He didn’t have a bad concussion, but he did have one. Contusions all over his forehead, the back of his neck, his back, scratches down his back, bruised, and contused ribs,” the mom said.

The student says the injuries were from a classmate at his school.

“He said he wanted to play. I said yes and then he started to kick me like a soccer ball in the head,” the boy said.

The young boy also says he was tripped.

“The doctor was like, ‘I’d advise you to call law enforcement when you get home,’” the mother said.

And that’s what she did. But first, she called Bossier Parish Schools. According to the latest version of Platt Elementary School’s handbook on the district’s website, while bullying is discouraged, out-of-school suspension is the maximum penalty for an infraction in-school.

“I immediately called the school. I called his teacher, left a voicemail, called the principal, said she was in a meeting. She called me back maybe 15 minutes later and said they’d be looking into it,” the mom said.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms they investigated the incident, and that the investigation is now closed. KSLA spoke with the mom and her son again on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“He gave me a call back yesterday and he was able to confirm [my son’s] story. And he was like, ‘Without a doubt, your child told the absolute truth. He was assaulted on the playground,’” the mother said.

The sheriff’s office says two children were involved, one a suspect, the other a victim. This mom says she has not been notified of any action taken against her son’s classmate, the alleged suspect.

“He was like, ‘There’s nothing that we can do to the child in a legal way because he is below the age of criminal culpability,’ which doesn’t make sense because if the child is capable of that, then there should be some type of intervention,” the mom said.

Now, the boy has missed nearly three weeks of school. His mom has him completing his schoolwork online. When asked if he wants to go back to school, the boy shook his head no.

At this point, the boy’s mother says an apology is not enough.

“We’re suing. We’re suing the school board, we’re suing the school, we’re suing the teacher, we’re suing the principal,” she said.

She’s suing for what she calls a lack of action.

KSLA reached out to the school district again Thursday; they declined to comment because of litigation.

