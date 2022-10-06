Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Braeden George

Episcopal running back Braeden George was instrumental in a comeback win, rushing for 153 yards on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns and a two-point play.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Episcopal Knights are playing this season with inspiring memories of the late Jimmy Williams, who passed away this summer at the age of 43.

So, perhaps, it’s fitting that a two-way threat at both running back and defensive back, like Williams used to be, sparked the Knights to a comeback win over Ascension Catholic at home on Friday, Sept. 30.

Junior running back Braeden George was instrumental in the comeback, rushing for 153 yards on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns and a two-point play that tied it at 21.

But the impact play in such an important matchup was on defense where Williams once shined all the way to the Super Bowl before returning to coach these kids.

George had a pick-six that got some of the Knights so excited they crashed into our camera.

It gave the Knights their first lead and George eventually provided the winning points in a 33-28 come-from-behind victory, earning Sportsline Player of the Week.

