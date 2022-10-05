YOUR MONEY: Amazon rolls out new ‘Access Portal’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon is trying to make it easier for everyone to reap the benefits of a Prime membership.

The e-commerce giant is rolling out a new program for lower income families.

On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled a new shopping portal called ‘Amazon Access’.

They call it a one-stop-shop for shoppers to easily find discounts and alternative ways to pay.

The company says it’s trying to reach people who are struggling financially so that they have better, and in some cases less expensive, options.

Amazon shoppers who have a valid SNAP EBT in all states, except Alaska, can use SNAP money to order eligible groceries from Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh.

Qualifying government assistance recipients also qualify for the Amazon Prime discounted membership program.

If you receive SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), WIC benefits or some other qualifying government assistance, you can save more with this new program.

Eligible customers in the United States who sign up for prime access can get all the benefits of a Prime membership for $6.99 a month.

Currently, the monthly cost for a regular Prime membership is $14.99.

To register, you will need to provide proof that you’re actually receiving these benefits.

When you apply, you’ll be asked to upload verification forms, a photo of your EBT card or eligibility letter.

