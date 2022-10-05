Facebook
A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal here in Louisiana.

L’auberge Casino is opening a section dedicated to folks who enjoy betting on football, golf, basketball, and a host of other sports, according to officials.

Kim Ginn is the Vice President of L’Auberge, she says the new sportsbook is a much-anticipated addition to the casino.

“The state was just so excited to have that opportunity for sports betting in the state. We waited a long time. Everyone was just super excited for the legislative approval that came and then the work that went into getting it ready,” said Ginn.

Before sportsbooks were allowed in the state folks had to travel hours away to get in their bets.

“I think it’s really important right Mississippi had sports betting before us and this allows patrons in Louisiana to stay in Louisiana, place their bets in Louisiana and the tax money goes to Louisiana which is so valuable,” Ginn explained.

“I’m here to make my bets place my college bets and my pro bets,” Darrell Cunninger said.

“I used to go to Mississippi to gamble, so I used to place my bets in Mississippi. I’m glad they have it here now, so I don’t have to go that far,” Cunninger added.

Throughout football season casinos say they hope to continue the momentum and bring in more players.

The new “Barstool Sportsbook” is reportedly set to open in late October.

