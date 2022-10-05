Facebook
Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department said the vehicle belonging to the man who apparently killed three people during a “murder spree” before taking his own life was discovered in Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Police said Andres Felix, 36, of Lafayette, is suspected of murdering Ross Chaisson, 29, of Lafayette; Paige Lewis, 25, of Duson; and Kawanna Felix, 43, of Lafayette.

Investigators believe Andres Felix drove to Iberville Parish, abandoned his vehicle, stole another vehicle, and drove back to Lafayette Parish.

They added all three victims knew him and Kawanna Felix was his estranged wife.

