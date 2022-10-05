Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department said the vehicle belonging to the man who apparently killed three people during a “murder spree” before taking his own life was discovered in Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Police said Andres Felix, 36, of Lafayette, is suspected of murdering Ross Chaisson, 29, of Lafayette; Paige Lewis, 25, of Duson; and Kawanna Felix, 43, of Lafayette.

Investigators believe Andres Felix drove to Iberville Parish, abandoned his vehicle, stole another vehicle, and drove back to Lafayette Parish.

They added all three victims knew him and Kawanna Felix was his estranged wife.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.