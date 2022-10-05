Trending warmer until our next cold front arrives this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet weather will continue for the next several days, but we’ll also trend a bit warmer, particularly with our afternoon highs. For today, highs should top out in the mid 80s for most under partly cloudy skies. After a few stray showers south of I-10 on Tuesday, the area should largely be rain-free today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 5 (WAFB)

Highs climb into the upper 80s on Thursday and could flirt with 90 degrees by Friday. If there’s a silver lining to the above normal temperatures, it’s that drier air arriving on Thursday should at least take some of the sting out of the heat.

We will see some modest relief from the warm weather as a cold front slides through early on Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, with breezy conditions and lower humidity making it more comfortable outdoors. Overall, it shapes up to be a pretty nice day on the LSU campus as the Tigers host Tennessee in Tiger Stadium. Clouds will be decreasing with kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 70s climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Into next week, we’ll enjoy more cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons. No rain is expected through at least Tuesday, with our fingers crossed for a chance of some showers by Wednesday and Thursday in association with another cold front. We’ll keep an eye on those chances as it gets closer.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #12 formed just west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday. Increasing wind shear is taking a toll on the system this morning and the official forecast no longer shows it reaching tropical storm intensity as it remains over the eastern Atlantic.

And closer to the Caribbean, we’re tracking an area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center says is likely to develop. Development odds are listed at 80% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. That system is expected to move generally westward through the Caribbean and may eventually track toward parts of Central America. It is not expected at this point to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

