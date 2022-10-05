Facebook
SMART LIVING: Living a long life with HIV

HIV test
HIV test(Ed Pearce)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Health experts are hoping to combat the stigma faced by older Americans with HIV and to address aging-related challenges of HIV testing, prevention, and care.

More than 1.2 million men and women are living with HIV in the United States. And today, getting a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.

“I wasn’t told about you need to wear a condom,” describes Daniel Downer.

Downer has been living with HIV for decades. So has Andre Nelson.

“I’m my mother’s only child. I would break her heart if she had to bury me,” proclaims Nelson.

With medications, their HIV is almost undetectable. With success stories like Miguel, who at a hundred was the oldest person living with HIV, we now know that you can live a long life with the virus.

“Is a very treatable condition if it’s caught early and treated early,” states Dr. Rachel Presti of the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis

However, one in seven people living with HIV don’t even know they have it. How much do you know about it? What percentage of the population has been tested? The answer is less than 40 percent. And experts believe many of those are older adults.

“A lot of people still get diagnosed late,” says Presti.

Are older adults at risk for HIV? According to the CDC over half of the people living with HIV are over 50. The fear of discussing sex puts themselves and their partners more at risk. The symptoms of HIV can also mimic those of aging.

Although people living with HIV now have the same or similar life expectancy to HIV-negative people, studies show that they may spend fewer of their years in good health. People living with HIV appear to have higher rates of illnesses typically associated with aging, such as heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and kidney disease.

Also, a new study suggests that people living with HIV may be more likely to contract, be hospitalized, and die of COVID-19.

