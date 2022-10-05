Mayor Broome declares October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The following information is from the Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Baton Rouge. Throughout the month, the City-Parish will focus on building awareness among employees and residents about the importance of implementing cyber smart practices to protect their data, devices, and information.

In addition to a month-long social media campaign and educational information distributed to City-Parish employees, Mayor Broome will host a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, titled “A Safe and Secure Digital Baton Rouge.” The workshop will focus on steps residents, businesses, and government agencies can take to protect their personal and professional data, devices, and information from cybersecurity threats.

“Technology is a powerful tool that can help us connect with our fellow community members, create new opportunities, and strengthen the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of our City-Parish government,” said Mayor Broome. “We have seen our society rapidly embrace digital technologies within the last few years. As we move forward, it is incredibly important for agencies, businesses, and residents across all sectors to prioritize cybersecurity best practices to help protect the systems, devices, and information that support our daily lives.”

The virtual workshop is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit brla.gov/cybersecurity

City-Parish continues to build on these and other cybersecurity efforts, including having recently been selected to participate in a pilot program with the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security (CIAS). Through the pilot program, City-Parish is receiving technical assistance and support for implementing a comprehensive, community-wide cybersecurity initiative.

“Communities nationwide are becoming increasingly targeted by cyber threats—both domestic and foreign—which is why a whole-community approach needs to be taken by communities to protect their citizens, organizations and infrastructures from cyber attacks,” said Greg White, CIAS director.

The pilot program includes cybersecurity exercises, training and assessments, and community outreach and education initiatives targeting K-12 programs, government agencies, and industry partners.

More information about the pilot program can be found here.

