Marathon Petroleum fire injures two

An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company...
An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company spokesman said.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company spokesman said.

The fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. on October 5, was put out by Marathon Petroleum crews, Marathon spokesperson Melissa Ory said.

Ory said all employees and contract workers were accounted for. She said the two injured workers were receiving “medical attention” but did not elaborate on their injuries.

“Crews have deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution, and data indicates no off-site impact,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We appreciate our trained first responders who have been actively managing this incident, and our thoughts are with our two workers and their families,” the statement said. “Our main priority remains ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors, including first responders, our neighbors and the surrounding community, and to limit environmental impact.”

A fire at the same facility earlier this year, in February, left six workers with minor injuries, the company reported at the time.

The Marathon Refinery in Garyville is located off Airline Highway, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, in St. John Parish. The facility processes crude oils into gasoline, asphalt, propane, sulfur and other products.

