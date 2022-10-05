Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of killing his twin brother

Timothy Pitts
Timothy Pitts(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of his twin brother, according to court documents.

Jail records show Timothy Pitts, 56, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a charge of second-degree murder.

An arrest warrant states he is suspected of killing his twin brother, Daniel Pitts, who died on Sept. 29. The document added investigators said they learned the incident happened on Sept. 16 at the brothers’ home on Wallis Street.

The arrest warrant also stated an autopsy determined Daniel Pitts died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Oct.5
Ideal timing for next cold front
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF to host live online session to discuss impacts of climate change on fishing industry
MGN Cybersecurity
Mayor Broome declares October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month