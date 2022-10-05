Grand jury expected to hear case after Livingston deputy rear ends, kills driver stopped in road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury is scheduled to hear arguments on whether a Livingston Parish deputy should face charges for killing Christinia Estave, 33, when he crashed his unit into the back of her car, sources tell WAFB.

The deputy rear ended Estave Friday, July 15 near the intersection of LA 16 and LA 64, according to detectives. At the time, the deputy was responding to a call for service in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe, officials said.

A preliminary investigation performed by Louisiana State Police (LSP) revealed the deputy was driving in the left lane heading southbound when he crashed into Estave’s 2004 Saturn Ion. State troopers noted Estave’s car was stopped in the lane. Detectives suspect she was impaired at the time.

Neither Estave nor the deputy were wearing seatbelts, LSP officials said. First responders brought Estave to the hospital where she later died. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Attorney Ron Haley is representing Estave’s husband. Haley says he has not been notified about whether the case will be presented to a grand jury.

“If it is true that they are actually going to the grand jury on the death of Mrs. Estave, then the family anxiously awaits the results of that investigation. As information pertaining to this tragedy has been hard to come by,” said Ron Haley.

The deputy’s name has not been disclosed by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office or LSP.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, the grand jury will hear the case next Tuesday, October 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.