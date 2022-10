BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m.

He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

