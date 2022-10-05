Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa, FL on Sept. 28, 2022. Ian was a Category 4...
How did Ian become Florida’s deadliest hurricane in nearly 90 years?
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years