$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge.
However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and walk right out of jail after being booked on a slew of drugs and weapons charges.
Records show District Court Judge Tarvald Smith set bond in the case at $43,000 Wednesday October 5. If he hires a bail bondsman, the suspect can be released for $5,160.
As deputies arrested 27-year-old Hakeem James Allen Tuesday October 4, they say he ran off while tossing drugs as well as a handgun with an extended magazine.
He was eventually captured and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 17 different counts including:
- Distribution Fentanyl (3 counts)
- Distribution of Heroin (3 counts)
- Poss. of a Firearm with CDS
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Fentanyl
- PWITD Heroin
- PWITD Methamphetamine
- PWITD Crack Cocaine
- PWITD Powder Cocaine
- PWITD Marijuana
- PWITD Oxycodone
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting by flight
This week’s arrest of Allen was his fifth arrest since 2015, court records show. Prior arrests include charges of possession of drugs, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault, records show.
Deputies say, in this most recent case, they started surveillance on Allen after getting a tip that he allegedly sold drugs to a person who overdosed and died last year.
Detectives say a church on Paige Street in Baton Rouge was among the locations Allen and his co-conspirators allegedly used to sell drugs.
While executing search warrants on the former church and two other locations, deputies say they recovered the following:
Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. totals)
· ½ pound of Fentanyl (approx. street value $18,000)/(approx. 448 lethal doses)
· 20 grams of Methamphetamine
· 9 grams of crack cocaine
· 20 grams of powder cocaine
· 42 dosage units of Hydrocodone
· 18 THC vape cartridges
· 8 ounces of Marijuana
· 1 pint of Promethazine syrup
· 5 pounds of Mannitol (used to cut fentanyl and heroin)
· 100 dosages of Suboxone
· (2) Fentanyl/heroin presses
· Numerous digital scales with drug residue
· $71,563 (pending seizure)
Seized firearms (8 total)
· Glock handgun (9mm)
· Glock handgun with SBR style brace (9mm)
· Glock handgun (9mm)
· Phoenix handgun (25 caliber)
· Ar-15 style rifle (5.56 caliber)
· AK-47 style rifle (7.62 caliber)
· AK-47 style semi-automatic shotgun (12 gauge)
· Bolt action shotgun (20 gauge)
· 400 rounds of 5.56 ammo/200 rounds of .40 caliber ammo
