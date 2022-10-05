$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge.

However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and walk right out of jail after being booked on a slew of drugs and weapons charges.

Records show District Court Judge Tarvald Smith set bond in the case at $43,000 Wednesday October 5. If he hires a bail bondsman, the suspect can be released for $5,160.

Judge Tarvald Smith, 19th JDC (WAFB)

As deputies arrested 27-year-old Hakeem James Allen Tuesday October 4, they say he ran off while tossing drugs as well as a handgun with an extended magazine.

He was eventually captured and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 17 different counts including:

Distribution Fentanyl (3 counts)

Distribution of Heroin (3 counts)

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Fentanyl

PWITD Heroin

PWITD Methamphetamine

PWITD Crack Cocaine

PWITD Powder Cocaine

PWITD Marijuana

PWITD Oxycodone

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting by flight

Unifrom Order Fixing Appearance Bond (EBRSO)

This week’s arrest of Allen was his fifth arrest since 2015, court records show. Prior arrests include charges of possession of drugs, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault, records show.

Deputies say, in this most recent case, they started surveillance on Allen after getting a tip that he allegedly sold drugs to a person who overdosed and died last year.

Detectives say a church on Paige Street in Baton Rouge was among the locations Allen and his co-conspirators allegedly used to sell drugs.

While executing search warrants on the former church and two other locations, deputies say they recovered the following:

Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. totals)

· ½ pound of Fentanyl (approx. street value $18,000)/(approx. 448 lethal doses)

· 20 grams of Methamphetamine

· 9 grams of crack cocaine

· 20 grams of powder cocaine

· 42 dosage units of Hydrocodone

· 18 THC vape cartridges

· 8 ounces of Marijuana

· 1 pint of Promethazine syrup

· 5 pounds of Mannitol (used to cut fentanyl and heroin)

· 100 dosages of Suboxone

· (2) Fentanyl/heroin presses

· Numerous digital scales with drug residue

· $71,563 (pending seizure)

Seized firearms (8 total)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Glock handgun with SBR style brace (9mm)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Phoenix handgun (25 caliber)

· Ar-15 style rifle (5.56 caliber)

· AK-47 style rifle (7.62 caliber)

· AK-47 style semi-automatic shotgun (12 gauge)

· Bolt action shotgun (20 gauge)

· 400 rounds of 5.56 ammo/200 rounds of .40 caliber ammo

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.