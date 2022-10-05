Facebook
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard.

Emergency responders said the two people taken to the hospital were listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

