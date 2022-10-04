Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium

Dr. Loren Scott will unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge, delivered in a style of homespun humor known as “economic comedy.”
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders all over our part of the world are coming together in a few hours to talk about the economic trends forecast, the Top 100 and more at the 2022 Louisiana Business Symposium.

It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.

It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.
It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Dr. Loren Scott will unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge, delivered in a style of homespun humor known as “economic comedy.” He is on the 50-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest.

It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Scott is a co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.

Ticket sales have ended. You can learn more about the event here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 4
More clouds today, a stray shower not out of the question
Lawmakers to discuss school safety Tuesday
Louisiana Business Symposium Top 100 Celebration
Louisiana Business Symposium Top 100 Celebration
If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Advantage Charter Academy in Baker closed due to electrical issues