What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders all over our part of the world are coming together in a few hours to talk about the economic trends forecast, the Top 100 and more at the 2022 Louisiana Business Symposium.

It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Loren Scott will unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge, delivered in a style of homespun humor known as “economic comedy.” He is on the 50-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest.

Dr. Scott is a co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.

Ticket sales have ended. You can learn more about the event here.

