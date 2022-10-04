Facebook
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish

Billboard in Livingston Parish
Billboard in Livingston Parish(Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention.

It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit.

The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”

It also has a picture of Sheriff Jason Ard on it. Ard first posted about the billboard to his Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 3.

The billboard is being paid for by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m proud of my parish and what we stand for,” said Sheriff Ard to WAFB.

Officials said the goal of the billboard is to promote safety. More similar billboards are expected to be put up in the future.

