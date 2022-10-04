Facebook
Veterans Treatment Court coming to 19th JDC in EBR

19th JDC courthouse (Source: DDD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish is preparing to establish a Veterans Treatment Court.

The court will help to provide opportunities for veterans to get treatment for mental health issues and substance abuse. Veterans participating in the court will also be able to get support for things like housing, employment, education, and medical help in general.

The court is being made possible through a $700,000 four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Veterans Court Discretionary Grant Program.

Officials said Judge Ronald R. Johnson is expected to preside over the new court. They added the Veterans Treatment Court will complement other specialty courts such as the David O’Quinn Pre-Trial Diversion and Recovery Program and the Adult Recovery Drug Court.

Several Louisiana officials and agencies also played a role in creating the new court. The 19th JDC said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, III, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, III, and others were involved.

