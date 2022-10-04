Facebook
Truck loses load of tires; lanes blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several lanes of I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 split are blocked after a truck lost its load of tires.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras showed about a dozen tires scattered across the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

