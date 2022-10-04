Southern DT Jason Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In his first real game back from injury, Dumas tallied five tackles, 2.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The St. James alum will be competing against his old team when the Jags travel to Prairie View on Saturday, Oct. 8.

