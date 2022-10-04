Shrimp Pasta Bake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I love baked pasta dishes especially when the dish contains seafood. This recipe allows you to enjoy fresh shrimp and vegetables (such as butternut squash, cauliflower and kale) along with a side dish of pasta cooked all in one! What more could we ask for?

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

3 pounds (16–20 count) fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 ounces penne pasta, cooked

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into (½-inch) cubes (about 2 cups)

1½ cups sliced cauliflower florets

1 cup chopped sweet onions

½ cup chopped yellow bell peppers

½ cup chopped red bell peppers

½ cup sliced celery

3 cups chicken broth, divided

⅔ cup flour

3 cups chopped, steamed fresh kale

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tsps chopped fresh sage

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese

Fresh sage leaves for garnish

Fresh parsley leaves for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a shallow 13″ x 9″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add squash, cauliflower, onions, bell peppers and celery. Cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add in 2 cups broth. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 4–5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. In a small bowl, whisk together flour and remaining 1 cup broth. Stir mixture into squash mixture. Increase heat to medium-high and bring mixture to a boil, stirring often. Remove from heat. Stir in shrimp, cooked pasta, kale, cream, chopped sage and parsley. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Transfer to prepared baking dish then top evenly with grated cheeses. Bake 20–25 minutes or until bubbly. Just before serving, garnish with fresh sage and parsley leaves.

