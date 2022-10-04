Facebook
Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say

Charles Poston III
Charles Poston III(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has reportedly captured and arrested an alleged burglar, thanks to a tip from the Spillway Posse.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office posted a reward for the capture of Charles Poston III earlier this year, which will be paid to the person responsible for his capture.

Poston, 38, of Plaquemine, was arrested for simple burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 4, arrest records show. He was reportedly booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on seven felony arrest warrants.

In early June, the sheriff’s office announced that they had secured an arrest warrant for Poston in connection with multiple burglaries. They reportedly began offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest, which increased to $2,000 in July.

Officials say they anticipate additional charges to be added, pending further investigation.

Sheriff Stassi is reportedly asking for a $1 million bond to be set. He says the Spillway and the citizens of Iberville are safer with Poston behind bars.

Hunters can look forward to a peaceful hunting season knowing this man is in custody, added the sheriff.

