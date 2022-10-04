Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of farmers and food artisans every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Vendors will be set up in the public plaza located in front of the library.

The area boasts shaded walkways, water features, seating and a large LED screen.

You can shop for local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.

There will be live music on opening day (Oct. 4).

Since the market is being put on by the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA), you can can shop with cash, credit/debit, SNAP benefits, or Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons.

BREADA will match SNAP purchases dollar-for-dollar (up to $15/day), and kids can sign up for Red Stick Sprouts to receive $2 in tokens to shop.

The Red Stick Farmers Market takes place every Thursday and Saturday year-round, plus every Tuesday and Wednesday seasonally (generally from April to July and October to December).

The Saturday market operates rain or shine from 8 a.m. until noon at the corner of 5th St. and Main St. in downtown Baton Rouge; the Thursday market is from 8 a.m. until noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center located at 6400 Perkins Road).

Seasonally, the Tuesday market is from 3 p.m. to 6 pm at the Main Library at Goodwood (7711 Goodwood Blvd); the Wednesday mobile market is from 9 a.m. until noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA (7717 Howell Blvd).

The midweek markets open weather permitting. You can view their website and social media for weather closures.

