One person killed in shooting in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in the City of Walker Tuesday afternoon.

Chief David Addison says the shooting took place on Travis Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Police have identified a suspect who they are looking for, but they said they cannot release the name at this time.

No word yet on the identity of the victim.

Call Crime Stoppers or Walker Police if you have information.

