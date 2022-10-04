Ochsner BR hosting ‘Mammo Week 2022’ for breast self awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner will host ‘Mammo Week 2022′ starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday Oct. 29, to highlight the importance of mammograms and detecting risk of breast cancer.

According to officials, each day of ‘Mammo Week 2022′ will have prizes and activities at different Ochsner locations that offers mammograms.

Ochsner physicians say all women should have an individualized breast risk assessment by age 30. For women at average risk of breast cancer, they should begin annual mammography screening at age 40.

In all instances, women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any changes to their healthcare provider right away. Symptoms of breast cancer can include swelling, skin irritation or dimpling, breast or nipple pain, or thickening of skin. However, many breast cancers don’t exhibit any symptoms and are detected only with a mammogram, added Ochsner physicians.

‘Mammo Week 2022′ will conclude on Saturday, October 29, at OMC-The Grove with “Massages and Mammos” celebration in partnership with American Cancer Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials say.

This event will reportedly have activities with a dynamic music playlist, a “Meet the Experts” panel, chair massages from Elevate by Ochsner, food and drinks provided by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, and a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Officials say Saturday’s event is free to attend, but everyone must register at MammoWeek.org.

Every patient who receives their mammogram on Oct. 29 will reportedly receive a swag bag courtesy of Ochsner, Winn Dixie, Bra Genie, Kendra Scott and many more.

Ochsner will also offer mammography appointments during the first four Saturdays of October (1, 8, 15, 22 ) at OHC- O’Neal, according to physicians.

For appointments, call (225) 761-5200 or visit Ochsner.org/info.

