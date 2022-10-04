Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ochsner BR hosting ‘Mammo Week 2022’ for breast self awareness

‘Mammo Week 2022’
‘Mammo Week 2022’(Ochsner Health System)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner will host ‘Mammo Week 2022′ starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday Oct. 29, to highlight the importance of mammograms and detecting risk of breast cancer.

According to officials, each day of ‘Mammo Week 2022′ will have prizes and activities at different Ochsner locations that offers mammograms.

Ochsner physicians say all women should have an individualized breast risk assessment by age 30. For women at average risk of breast cancer, they should begin annual mammography screening at age 40.

In all instances, women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any changes to their healthcare provider right away. Symptoms of breast cancer can include swelling, skin irritation or dimpling, breast or nipple pain, or thickening of skin. However, many breast cancers don’t exhibit any symptoms and are detected only with a mammogram, added Ochsner physicians.

‘Mammo Week 2022′ will conclude on Saturday, October 29, at OMC-The Grove with “Massages and Mammos” celebration in partnership with American Cancer Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials say.

This event will reportedly have activities with a dynamic music playlist, a “Meet the Experts” panel, chair massages from Elevate by Ochsner, food and drinks provided by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, and a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Officials say Saturday’s event is free to attend, but everyone must register at MammoWeek.org.

Every patient who receives their mammogram on Oct. 29 will reportedly receive a swag bag courtesy of Ochsner, Winn Dixie, Bra Genie, Kendra Scott and many more.

Ochsner will also offer mammography appointments during the first four Saturdays of October (1, 8, 15, 22 ) at OHC- O’Neal, according to physicians.

For appointments, call (225) 761-5200 or visit Ochsner.org/info.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Spinal simulator
YOUR HEALTH: Spinal stimulator relieves back pain
Baton Rouge doctors looking at ways to help people get a better night’s sleep
Chronic sleep deprivation is an issue for 70 million Americans, according to the CDC. Insomnia...
Doctors spread awareness of sleep disorders and problems they cause
Paint the Parking Lot Pink
Painting the Parking Lot Pink at Ochsner Cancer Center