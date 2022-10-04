Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New locks, doors, camera systems for Pointe Coupee Detention Center

Pointe Coupee Detention Center is starting $3-5 million in renovations to advance security at...
Pointe Coupee Detention Center is starting $3-5 million in renovations to advance security at the 34-year-old facility.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Detention Center is starting $3-5 million in renovations to advance security at the 34-year-old facility.

Workers at the facility say the adult prison is in desperate need of repairs and updated security.

“We had a lot of rusting, broken locks and broken doors, camera systems that were outdated. Luckily, through the parish government they got funding to be able to update and remodel a lot of the stuff we have,” explained Warden Brent Plauche.

After years of waiting for funding, Pointe Coupee Parish Government officials secured enough money to fix detention center areas like the bathrooms, windows, and other needed repairs. However, Warden Plauche’s biggest concern is security.

“When inmates can manipulate a lock because it’s so old that’s an issue, when you have somebody on a capital murder who can manipulate a lock, that’s a security issue,” added Plauche.

Plauche says with state funding, they will start updating the facility soon, and the first item on the list is getting new locks and doors. He says in the past, inmates have gotten away with using paper or plastic to prop the door open.

It’s not just the inside that needs work. The warden says outside the facility could use help increasing security.

“So, I have been doing corrections work for 30-something years, and I never thought in my 30 years that I would worry more about people trying to get into my jail than get out. It’s an ongoing problem throughout corrections, our juveniles. We have criminals who recruit these juveniles to try to actually cut through the fences to get into my jail to give contraband or drop off contraband, or whatever,” said Plauche.

Plauche states they will get a new camera system to help guards monitor the fences.

“So just as it is easy to bring in dope, it’s just as easy to bring a gun. That’s my fear, is one, somebody is going to cut through the fence, get through our old windows and pass off some type of weapon to escape,” added Plauche.

Warden Plauche says they are planning to move some of the inmates this week to another detention center while they start the renovations.

They hope to start the work as soon as possible. The work is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

The DEA said the trend of rainbow fentanyl is a marketing ploy, making the drug almost appear...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ making its way onto streets, DEA warns
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 4
Warming trend to end the week
Billboard in Livingston Parish
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish