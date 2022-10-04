More clouds today, a stray shower not out of the question

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The combination of a weak tropical wave moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico and some high-level moisture from the remains of Pacific Hurricane Orlene will result in more cloud cover across the area today. And those same two features may be enough to spark a few showers mainly south of I-10, but the majority of us will stay dry. High temperatures will once again top out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 4 (WAFB)

A fairly quiet weather pattern will continue through the end of the week, although temperatures will trend a bit warmer. Morning lows near 60 degrees will still be a little below normal, but highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s by Thursday and flirt with 90 degrees on Friday. We’ll still be shy of record warmth, with Friday’s record standing at 94 degrees for Baton Rouge.

Our next cold front will move through from late Friday into early Saturday, ushering in another shot of drier and slightly cooler air. Saturday likely starts out with some clouds but should see a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon. The temperatures change will be noticeable, with highs topping out in the 80s. If you’re going to the Tennessee-LSU game set to kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday, it stays dry, with kickoff temperatures in the mid 70s climbing into the low 80s by the end of the game.

Looking ahead, quiet weather continues into the first part of next week, with morning starts in the 50s, afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, and no rain expected through at least Tuesday. There are hints of at least a few showers arriving by Wednesday or Thursday, which could end a run of more than a month of rain-free days for some in our area.

In the tropics, we continue to track two features over the open Atlantic, with no real concerns in our part of the world for now. The first system is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is given an 80% chance of development. While a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so, conditions are expected to become less favorable later in the week as it remains over the open Atlantic.

Farther west, a tropical wave is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Development odds are listed at 30% as this system generally moves westward toward the Caribbean. This disturbance might have a slightly better chance for development by the time it reaches the western Caribbean next week, but current signs point toward this feature remaining in the Caribbean and not making any northward progress toward the Gulf of Mexico.

