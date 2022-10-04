Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.(Telemundo News Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.

A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on “La sombra del pasado.”

Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 4
Warming trend to end the week
2023 Louisiana Economic outlook appears better than most thought
One man killed in shooting in Walker
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial