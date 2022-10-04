LSU vs. Tennessee game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU versus Tennesse game in Tiger Stadium is sold out, according to university officials.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Vols at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will be shown on ESPN.

LSU is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked this season.

The LSU Tigers edged out Auburn 21-17 during the matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1. With the victory, LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

