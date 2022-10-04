Facebook
Lawmakers to discuss school safety Tuesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are coming together to form a special committee on school safety during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The meeting will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The committee plans to discuss school safety issues and draft potential solutions.

It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.

