Lawmakers to discuss school safety Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are coming together to form a special committee on school safety during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The meeting will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The committee plans to discuss school safety issues and draft potential solutions.

It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.

RELATED STORY Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.