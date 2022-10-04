Lawmakers to discuss school safety issues Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are planning to discuss school safety issues during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The discussion will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.

RELATED STORY Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.