Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities

(Aaron Doster | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU football star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has launched a nonprofit foundation to support Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, and other communities in Ohio.

The nonprofit will help to meet the needs of families who are battling food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana.”

Burrow will serve as president of the new organization, while his mother and father will also play a role. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer, and Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president. The foundation’s board of directors and advisory board will also include community leaders from Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.

“We are so grateful for our board members, sponsors, and community leaders for their support and guidance as we turn this dream into a reality,” said Amy Floyd, director of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

To learn more about the foundation or to donate, click here.

