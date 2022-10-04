Facebook
Fired LSU Foundation staff member arrested on child porn charges

Chase Kojis
Chase Kojis(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A staff member of the LSU Foundation was arrested on several charges, including child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse after he was terminated from his position this week.

A spokesperson with LSU confirmed LSU Foundation facilities coordinator, Chase Kojis, was arrested off-campus by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the university, Kojis’ employment was “immediately terminated” due to the “egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges – involving the unlawful use of the Internet, including but not limited to child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse.”

Officials added the acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus and the LSU Police Department currently has no involvement in the case.

