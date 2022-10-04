Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
US, French and Austrian physicists earn Nobel
It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.
What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 4
More clouds today, a stray shower not out of the question
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city