Eric Dooley prepares to return to Prairie View to face old team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Southern head coach Eric Dooley will be returning to the program where his college head coaching career started, Prairie View A&M, on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Last season, Dooley led the Panthers to their first SWAC championship appearance in more than a decade.

A win would be a tremendous boost to Southern’s SWAC title odds for this year.

Prairie View is at the top of the Western Division with a 3-0 record in the conference.

The Jags are in third place at 1-1 in the SWAC.

This will also be southern’s first true conference road test of the season.

While most of the attention will be on the visiting head coach, his focus remains on the task at hand.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.