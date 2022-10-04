Facebook
Broncos reportedly signing Latavius Murray away from Saints’ practice squad

Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of...
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (Oct. 2) at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Latavius Murray’s return to the Saints’ backfield was short-lived, according to a published report.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night (Oct. 3) that Murray is heading to Colorado, after being signed off the Saints’ practice squad by the injury-ravaged Denver Broncos.

Murray, 32, was called up from the Saints’ practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Playing in place of the injured Alvin Kamara, Murray rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 28-25 loss.

That was good enough to merit a contract offer from Denver to join the Broncos’ 53-man roster. The Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams for the season when he sustained a serious knee injury in the team’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.



