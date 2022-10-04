Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative

Litter
Litter(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced today a litter initiative to work with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to create a cleaner and safer community.

The Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action and priorities. For the next year, the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force will examine litter strategies at the local level to identify challenges and solutions while leveraging community assets.

Litter contributes to many challenges like drainage, air & water quality, and the overall attractiveness of the community. City-Parish takes considerable action to address litter like collecting 900 tons of debris and 14,000 bags of litter from roadways so far in 2022.

“Government cannot do this work alone. These challenges require the commitment, collaboration, and coordinated effort of residents and leaders from every facet of the community,” said Mayor Broome. “Brighten Up Baton Rouge will focus on issues like education, enforcement, policy and citizen volunteerism to help create a cleaner and more vibrant community.”

The first initiative of Brighten Up Baton Rouge will be a public awareness campaign that will include public service announcements and website launch, BrightenUpBatonRouge.com

The website includes a calendar for volunteers to register their cleanup events, and useful links like the City-Parish Tool Lending Library where residents can borrow tools for their cleanups.

Taskforce Members:

  • Chairwoman Judi Terzotis: The Advocate
  • Sage Foley: Baton Rouge Green
  • Janene Tate: Southern University
  • Kimberly Lewis: Louisiana State University
  • Mary Stein: East Baton Rouge Parish Library
  • Amanda Takacs: BREC
  • Marty Engquist: Philanthropist
  • Barbara Anne Eaton: Real Estate
  • Pamela Whitley: Grant Consultant
  • LaMont Cole: Mayor Pro Tem and Metropolitan Council
  • Rowdy Gaudet: Metropolitan Council
  • Carolyn Smith: Baton Rouge Community College
  • Caila Miceli: Baton Rouge Area Chamber
  • Agnes Andrews: Insurance Agent
  • Johanna Landreneau: Clean Pelican
  • Suzanne Turner: Landscape Historian
  • Carolyn Coleman: Metropolitan Council
  • Angela White: Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
  • Luke Lavergne: Southern University Foundation
  • Ellen Ducote: The Advocate

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

West Baton Rouge school leaders are trying again to renew their property tax after voters...
West Baton Rouge tax renewal meetings start
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
Police Lights
$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
Spinal simulator
YOUR HEALTH: Spinal stimulator relieves back pain