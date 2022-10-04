Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced today a litter initiative to work with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to create a cleaner and safer community.
The Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action and priorities. For the next year, the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force will examine litter strategies at the local level to identify challenges and solutions while leveraging community assets.
Litter contributes to many challenges like drainage, air & water quality, and the overall attractiveness of the community. City-Parish takes considerable action to address litter like collecting 900 tons of debris and 14,000 bags of litter from roadways so far in 2022.
“Government cannot do this work alone. These challenges require the commitment, collaboration, and coordinated effort of residents and leaders from every facet of the community,” said Mayor Broome. “Brighten Up Baton Rouge will focus on issues like education, enforcement, policy and citizen volunteerism to help create a cleaner and more vibrant community.”
The first initiative of Brighten Up Baton Rouge will be a public awareness campaign that will include public service announcements and website launch, BrightenUpBatonRouge.com
The website includes a calendar for volunteers to register their cleanup events, and useful links like the City-Parish Tool Lending Library where residents can borrow tools for their cleanups.
Taskforce Members:
- Chairwoman Judi Terzotis: The Advocate
- Sage Foley: Baton Rouge Green
- Janene Tate: Southern University
- Kimberly Lewis: Louisiana State University
- Mary Stein: East Baton Rouge Parish Library
- Amanda Takacs: BREC
- Marty Engquist: Philanthropist
- Barbara Anne Eaton: Real Estate
- Pamela Whitley: Grant Consultant
- LaMont Cole: Mayor Pro Tem and Metropolitan Council
- Rowdy Gaudet: Metropolitan Council
- Carolyn Smith: Baton Rouge Community College
- Caila Miceli: Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Agnes Andrews: Insurance Agent
- Johanna Landreneau: Clean Pelican
- Suzanne Turner: Landscape Historian
- Carolyn Coleman: Metropolitan Council
- Angela White: Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
- Luke Lavergne: Southern University Foundation
- Ellen Ducote: The Advocate
