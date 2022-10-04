Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced today a litter initiative to work with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to create a cleaner and safer community.

The Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action and priorities. For the next year, the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force will examine litter strategies at the local level to identify challenges and solutions while leveraging community assets.

Litter contributes to many challenges like drainage, air & water quality, and the overall attractiveness of the community. City-Parish takes considerable action to address litter like collecting 900 tons of debris and 14,000 bags of litter from roadways so far in 2022.

“Government cannot do this work alone. These challenges require the commitment, collaboration, and coordinated effort of residents and leaders from every facet of the community,” said Mayor Broome. “Brighten Up Baton Rouge will focus on issues like education, enforcement, policy and citizen volunteerism to help create a cleaner and more vibrant community.”

The first initiative of Brighten Up Baton Rouge will be a public awareness campaign that will include public service announcements and website launch, BrightenUpBatonRouge.com

The website includes a calendar for volunteers to register their cleanup events, and useful links like the City-Parish Tool Lending Library where residents can borrow tools for their cleanups.

Taskforce Members:

Chairwoman Judi Terzotis: The Advocate

Sage Foley: Baton Rouge Green

Janene Tate: Southern University

Kimberly Lewis: Louisiana State University

Mary Stein: East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Amanda Takacs: BREC

Marty Engquist: Philanthropist

Barbara Anne Eaton: Real Estate

Pamela Whitley: Grant Consultant

LaMont Cole: Mayor Pro Tem and Metropolitan Council

Rowdy Gaudet: Metropolitan Council

Carolyn Smith: Baton Rouge Community College

Caila Miceli: Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Agnes Andrews: Insurance Agent

Johanna Landreneau: Clean Pelican

Suzanne Turner: Landscape Historian

Carolyn Coleman: Metropolitan Council

Angela White: Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations

Luke Lavergne: Southern University Foundation

Ellen Ducote: The Advocate

