Baton Rouge doctors looking at ways to help people get a better night’s sleep

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you feeling sleepy? Chronic sleep deprivation is an issue for 70 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Insomnia is linked to obesity and heart disease.

“I think that getting enough sleep is a problem everywhere,” said Dr. Kyle Schwab, Medical Director of the Louisiana Sleep Foundation. “People tend to work a lot.”

Schwab said they are teaming up with Baton Rouge General. He continues to spread sleep disorder awareness in the Capital City and beyond.

“If you don’t have a healthy sleep pattern, and have healthy breathing at night, it can increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart arrythmias,” said Schwab.

The center specializes in diagnosing and treating complex medical sleep disorders.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common one that we see, and that’s something where a patient snores at night and has trouble with air flow and their oxygen level drops,” said Schwab.

If you share a bed, and that person is concerned about your breathing at night, he said it’s a good sign you need to see a doctor. When people come in, they first get seen like a normal doctor’s visit.

If you require a sleep study, they send you home with a one-night Home Sleep Study Test. It measures airflow, oxygen level and respiratory effort using a belt.

If you have a more complicated problem or are a child, Dr. Schwab said they will do an in-lab study. Patients have access to many treatment options and comprehensive management of their sleep disorders.

“The best way to treat sleep apnea is with CPAP, which is a device that goes by the bedside that delivers air under pressure to keep your airway open when you’re breathing at night,” he said.

Patients who qualify can also take advantage of clinical research opportunities through the center.

If you think you have a sleep disorder, or someone who may have one, you can call 225-767-8550 to make an appointment. You don’t need a referral, and they take almost all insurances.

