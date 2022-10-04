All About New Roads Harvest Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.

Start Saturday with a rodeo at noon and a day full of live bands. The rodeo will be held at Pointe Coupee Parish Multi Use building on 1400 Major Parkway. Admission is $10.00. There is a fireworks show on the river at 9:00pm. General admission for Saturday is only $5.00.

Popular bands close out the festival on Sunday. From 12:30pm until 4:00pm you will hear Westwind and Rocking Dopsie Jr. After that, Kenny Neal, Tyree Neal & the Neal Family will perform from 4:30pm until 6:00pm. Louisiana LeRoux performs from 6:30pm until 8:00pm. General admission on Sunday is $5.00.

A VIP experience is also available. The Ultimate VIP experience is $50 for the weekend. It includes front stage access, one Harvest Festival t-shirt, access to the VIP tent, early access seating, and VIP restrooms.

For more information on the festival visit https://newroads.net/harvest-festival-on-false-river-2022/

To purchase tickets visit https://bontempstix.com/events/harvest-festival-on-false-river-10-14-2022

