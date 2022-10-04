$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in bust that led to six arrests in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which resulted in a federal grand jury indictment, court documents from the United States Department of Justice show.

According to the indictment, the defendants engaged in an extensive drug trafficking venture where they distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Middle District of Louisiana.

Agents say they seized over $250,000 in illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and thirteen guns during the investigation.

The following individuals were charged and arrested as part of the investigation:

Francisco Palma, age 42, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.

Marco Antonio Filos, age 40, of Marrero, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Juan Villareal, age 37, of Roma, Texas, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Richard Antunez, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, distribution of cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Clarence Corey Anderson, age 44, of Prairieville, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Brittany Adell Allison, age 33, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department.

