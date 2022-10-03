YOUR MONEY: Best October Buys

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new month, which brings with it some new ways to save money. Here are some of the best things to buy in the month of October.

RetailMeNot employs a team of shopping experts who analyze retail data to figure out just how much you can save each month.

There are five retail categories where you can save the most money this month.

Casual Clothing

Toys and Kid Products

Outdoor Furniture

Christmas Shopping

Halloween Decor

