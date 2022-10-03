Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR MONEY: Best October Buys

There are several categories where shoppers can save money in October.
There are several categories where shoppers can save money in October.(Storyblocks)
By Liz Koh
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new month, which brings with it some new ways to save money. Here are some of the best things to buy in the month of October.

RetailMeNot employs a team of shopping experts who analyze retail data to figure out just how much you can save each month.

There are five retail categories where you can save the most money this month.

  • Casual Clothing
  • Toys and Kid Products
  • Outdoor Furniture
  • Christmas Shopping
  • Halloween Decor

CLICK HERE to search all fall deals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Liz Koh shares some money-saving tips on car insurance.
YOUR MONEY: Saving on car insurance
Liz Koh breaks down who is eligible for student loan relief.
YOUR MONEY: Student loan relief timeline
While Americans deal with inflation, finance experts say there are still money moves to make in...
YOUR MONEY: September things to buy
YOUR MONEY: Diamond sales surging
YOUR MONEY: Diamond sales surging